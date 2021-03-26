ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One week after thousands of people sat in miles-long traffic backups for hours awaiting their COVID-19 vaccine, officials with St. Charles County are pleased with the changes put into place.

Hours-long delays at St. Charles Family Arena mass vaccination event St. Charles County's health officials said a team of 30 vaccinators hoped to average around 400 vaccines an hour at the Family Arena, but the weather certainly didn't make things easy on Thursday.

Friday marked day two of the three-day event, in which more than 10,000 people will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, volunteers vaccinated nearly 3,500 people inside the arena due to the risk of severe weather. "The changes to traffic flow and the number of volunteers we have is making a difference," said St. Charles County Director of Health Demetri Cianci-Chapman.

After consulting with a county traffic engineer, the layout of the mass event was flipped and cars are able to enter the arena parking lot from two different places. In doing so, the bottleneck created at the intersection of S. River Road and Arena Parkway was alleviated.

"I thought it was going to be a big mess but no, there hasn't been any issues at all," said John Sexton, who received his vaccine Friday morning. "I don't think I've been here longer than 15 minutes and I've already gotten my shot, I mean it's amazing."

Logistical changes, good weather and more volunteers combined to create a successful event on Friday, according to county officials. It plans to host another drive-thru event on Saturday, but is keeping a close eye on the chance for severe weather Saturday afternoon.

"It's been very streamlined," said Angela Lamb. "I came a little bit early because I didn't know what to expect and I came right in, they told me where to park and I've gotten my shot. It's been pretty non-eventful."

Last week, the county had 30 volunteer vaccinators administering the vaccine and collecting paperwork. This week, the county added an additional 10 vaccinators and 40 scribes. The 4 teams of 10 work together to simultaneously vaccine each row of 10 cars. "The experience was great, it was fast and very efficient," said April Steutemann. "They really have this down to a science it looks like."

Nearly 3,500 doses were administered on Friday. The three-day event is by appointment only and is open to all eligible tiers. The county said St. Charles County residents are prioritized, but do not make up the entire population of those being vaccinated.