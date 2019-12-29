ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Foam coffee shop and bar will be closing at the end of the year, and their property will be sold.
The Cherokee Street business, which is also a music venue, announced December would be its lost month of operation.
Foam was announced for sale in August, and according to their Facebook page, there were several interested buyers.
However, because the property itself is being sold, those sale offers could not come to fruition.
In a their farewell on Facebook, the venue posted:
"It’s been a wild ten years here on Cherokee Street! We’ve hosted an incredible roster of performers, had the immense privilege of meeting and connecting with so many creative forces from across the world. We hope as you read this, you can remember a time you discovered something new and exciting on our small stage."
They also plan to sell all furnishings and equipment, and said they will announce details in January.
