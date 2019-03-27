ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - At least 20 feet of a guardrail is missing on the Broadway overpass over I-44 (formerly I-70) just north of downtown St. Louis.
“Fly right over and cause a 20 car pileup,” said Isaac Ludwig.
Drivers tell News 4 the guard rail has been missing for months. Ludwig lives and works in the area, and fears a speeding or a non-attentive driver could crash and land on the interstate below.
“We call it in, we call it in, and until somebody actually flies over that handrail and causes a major accident, I’m afraid nothing is going to happen,” said Ludwig.
News 4 found the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is responsible for the overpass.
MoDOT’s bridge maintenance team says they’ve had issues with metal railings being stolen by individuals who are trading the items for money. They suspect that’s the case with the Broadway overpass.
MoDOT says the railing on the bridge is meant more for aesthetics and to protect pedestrians.
The agency says the height of the curb would be more effective than the rail from keeping a cars from going over.
“I think it definitely is a concern. If you know anything about going over a curb like that, going three or four miles per hour you can bump right over a curb and by the time your car starts slowing down, you’re already falling over,” said Ludwig.
MoDOT says they do not have a date on when it will be fixed but they say the project is on their list.
