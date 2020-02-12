EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The website for the Southwestern Illinois Correctional Center says the facility is on lock down due to a flu outbreak.
Relatives of inmates said they’ve been told there’s an outbreak of an illness but haven’t been given any additional information.
"We don't know if it's the coronavirus or flu virus. We really don't know what kind of virus it is. But all they're telling us is it's a bad outbreak of it,” said Lynette Smith.
Smith’s son, 33-year old Leon Carraway, Jr., is serving time at the prison on a drug possession conviction. Smith said inmates normally are allowed to make phone calls and send messages, and that the prison is usually very good about communicating with loved ones of inmates. But Smith said all she’s being told is that inmates are being quarantined and no visits are being allowed.
“They cannot come out of their cells at all, it's on lockdown, total lockdown,” said Smith.
News 4 contacted the prison and learned there’s been a flu outbreak. A corrections department spokesperson said approximately 60 inmates are sick.
The department released this statement:
“In an effort to contain the virus, visits, phone calls and commissary operations are temporarily suspended. Staffing levels have not been impacted. We are committed to ensuring the health of the men and women in our custody and daily medical services are being provided at Southwestern.“
News 4 has also learned that Robinson Correctional Center in Robinson, Illinois, is also on lockdown because of a flu outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.