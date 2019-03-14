ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The latest numbers show flu cases are trending down in St. Louis County.
The red line in this chart shows flu cases sloping downward for the most recent week ending on March 10. Numbers show there were 356 flu cases last week.
There were more than 400 flu cases for each of the four weeks before then.
The majority of cases were people 65 and older.
