ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you've noticed people getting sick lately, it's no coincidence.
Overall, flu cases across the country are increasing, and new numbers show the flu is beginning to spread in our area. But, so far, this year's flu season is not as severe as last year.
Still, state health department stats show the number of people in Missouri visiting doctors for flu symptoms is starting to trend sharply upward.
Click here to view Missouri's weekly influenza surveillance report map
Through the last week of 2018, 4,122 confirmed cases of the flu were reported in the Show-Me State. That leaves Missouri in the low category for flu activity level.
Illinois is also reporting low flu activity.
Broken down by county:
- New lab-confirmed cases are popping up in St. Louis County: A total of 101 just last week, and 35 in the City of St Louis.
- Franklin County is also seeing new cases: 16 confirmed there in the final week of 2018.
Each of these reports showing more than the weeks prior.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu season peaks between December and February, which means we're getting into the thick of the season.
It's also not too late to get your flu shot.
