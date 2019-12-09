ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There have been three influenza-associated deaths in Missouri this season.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Monday the number of influenza cases in the state had surpassed the 1,500 mark. In addition, there have been three reports of flu-associated deaths.
“For those who haven’t already been vaccinated, it is important to know that it’s not too late,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri DHSS. “We are approaching the peak of flu season, so now is still a great time to protect yourself and others around you by being vaccinated.”
The DHSS released the following tips to those hoping to prevent the flu:
- Get a yearly flu vaccination.
- Avoid close contact with sick people.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.
- Stay home while you’re sick and limit contact with others to keep from infecting them.
According to the DHSS, below is a list of symptoms that could accompany the flu:
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
Click here for more information or to find a flu vaccine location.
