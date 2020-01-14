ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinal Glennon Hospital has seen a rise in influenza and RSV cases this season.
According to the hospital, they have seen a 40-50% increase in cases that have been spiking since the end of December.
More than 150 cases of flu and RSV have been reported this season, the hospital says.
