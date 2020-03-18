TRUMANN, Ark. (WREG/CNN) -- Nothing says I love you like a dozen roses but during the coronavirus pandemic there's something your sweetheart might want even more.
Florist David Faulkner quickly became a viral sensation quicker than you can say double ply. He created the toilet tissue bouquet.
It started are a joke on Facebook for the owners of Blossom Events and Florist.
"It was just for giggles. To bring some smiles to our community," Faulkner said. "I mean we made toilet paper loo pretty, I guess, if you can consider it that."
Judging by the nationwide reaction to the TP bouquet, they're succeeding.
Unfortunately, sales have been limited to local customers.
"One guy sent it to his wife at her work and we've got a mother sending it her daughter for a fun little St. Patrick's Day gift," co-owner Bart Faulkner said.
