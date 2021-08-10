FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Florissant woman has been sentenced to prison years after being charged with murder after an alleged domestic dispute turned deadly.
On Oct. 22, 2018, police responded to the 1900 block of Aqueduct Drive just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a domestic assault. Mykia Caldwell said she had stabbed her boyfriend, 25-year-old Demartez Evers, court documents state.
According to authorities, Evers was stabbed in the stomach and leg. He was pronounced dead a week later.
Caldwell was originally charged with one count of domestic assault and one count of armed criminal action. Prosecutors upgraded Caldwell's domestic assault charge to second-degree murder following Evers' death.
Caldwell, now 24, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in July 2021. She was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Monday.
