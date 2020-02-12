FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A north St. Louis County woman is making what doctors call a miraculous recovery after being hit by a car while walking her two dogs.
Jennifer Ewers, 45, was walking near Patterson and Limedale in Florissant Saturday night when she was hit. One of their dogs, Toby, died, but the other, Buster, survived.
She’s been in the ICU for four days. She’s had surgery on her spine and an operation on her lungs.
Her husband, Clay Ewers, said he’s just grateful she survived.
“Her spine was separated and her lung is bleeding. She had a compound fracture in her femur and the rest of her is just beat up,” Clay Ewers said. Ewers is a deacon at First Christian Church.
Doctors told him that 98% of patients with Jennifer’s injuries end up paralyzed. Right now, she’s still able to move her arms and legs.
Police are still investigating what led to the crash. The driver did stay at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
If you’d like to help the Ewers family, you can find the donation page here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.