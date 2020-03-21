CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified the driver killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 270 past Page Friday morning.
Police said a Nissan Rogue stalled in the left lane when it was hit by a 2015 Dodge Durango. The impact of the collision caused both SUVs to crash into another car in the right lane.
The driver of the Nissan, later identified as 42-year-old Cynthia Boos of Florissant, was taken to a hospital where she later died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.