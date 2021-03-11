KMOVGeneric_ Homicide Investigation - Red
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman died days after being found with puncture wounds inside a car in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood.

Officers were called to a "shooting" in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a woman inside of a car with puncture wounds. She was taken to the hospital. 

Two days after the woman was found, Homicide Detectives announced that she had succumbed to her injuries. On Thursday, she was identified as Jane Katherine Gearin, 30, of Florissant. 

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.

