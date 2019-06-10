ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Florissant woman is accused of lying about a disability to receive social security payments.
Tayon Hutchins Fowler, 41, was indicted last week on two counts of wire fraud and two counts of making false statements about being disabled to the Social Security Administration.
According to the indictment, in 2012 Fowler submitted an application for disability payments to the administration claiming to be depressed and unable to work. She then received periodic disability payments from the Social Security Administration.
Fowler then allegedly started a home health care business and got more than $100,000 a year from 2014-2017. In July 2017, authorities said Fowler sold the business.
In March and September 2018, Fowler reportedly made two false statements to the Social Security Administration stating she was not working and had not received any income since December 2016.
Months after selling her home health care business, Fowler bought a luxury vehicle and falsely told the dealership she still owned the business, according to authorities.
The charges regarding the false statement carry a maximum of 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The wire fraud charges have a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Restitution to the victims is also reportedly mandatory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.