NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- A Florissant woman and a 1-year-old boy were hospitalized following an early Monday morning crash.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Michelle Brown was driving her 2006 Pontiac G6 when it stalled in the right lane of northbound Interstate 270 west of Highway 370 around 3:45 a.m. While in the lane, police said Brown's car was rear-ended by a 2004 Acura, causing it to slide into the center lane.
Fifteen minutes later, a 2009 Toyota Sienna was heading northbound and struck the passenger side of Brown's car.
Emergency crews quickly shut down all lanes of the highway just past 4 a.m.
Both Brown and the 1-year-old were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. Officials said Brown suffered serious injuries during the crash while the child had minor injuries.
Emergency crews reopened all lanes of northbound Interstate 270 near Highway 370 after 5 a.m.
