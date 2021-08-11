Close up of microphone in concert hall or conference room

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Those looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine while doing a little singing will have a chance next Thursday, as the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis is hosting a karaoke vaccine event. 

The event, put on by the HLG, the City of Florissant, and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on August 19 at the James J. Eagan Community Center in Florissant. 

Anyone age 12 and up can get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

To make a reservation, register at stlcorona.com. 

