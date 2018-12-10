FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) - Frustration continues to grow over lack of trash pick-up by Meridian Waste throughout the St. Louis area.

Monday night, Florissant City Council members and residents voiced their frustrations to the company. For weeks, customers have complained about lack of pickup and customer service.

At the meeting, council members questioned Derrick Standley, Manager of Government Affairs. Standley blames driver consistency and said his employees weren’t driving the same routes every day, leading to a lapse in service.

Council members threatened to end service and said Meridian is in violation of its agreement. Standley said several upper management positions have been replaced and hopes that will help resolve service issues.

News 4 asked if customers would be compensated for lack of service. Standley gave the following response:

“I'm not prepared to respond to that right now, I haven't spoken to anyone about that and that's something we'd have to handle internally, talk to the city. see how contracts are structured.”

The company pledges to resolve issues.