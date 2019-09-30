FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Residents on Country Lane Drive in Florissant say they’ve been complaining for at least three years about an nuisance property.
Elvis Johnson says he’s sent complaints to the city for years about the eyesore property.
"There’d be old washers and dryers in these trailers that he’s haul around plus the bed of his truck, said Johnson.
The City of Florissant says they have a mounting pile of citations against this property.
So many complaints that the homeowner has been taken to court.
News 4 learned the city condemned the property and the owner moved out last week.
The city says they have to deal with homes like this on a daily basis.
They say in cases where homeowners ignore citations they get the courts involved.
The City of Florissant says they plan on sending out an inspector to the home tomorrow to make sure it stays vacant.
They say although the homeowner doesn’t live in the home he still has to work out the conditions of the court case and citations regarding this property.
