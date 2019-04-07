FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Neighbors in Florissant are voicing concerns over speeding problems in a residential area filled with children.
Surveillance video captured by a neighbor shows a car speeding down Keeven Lane, triggering motion detecting lights at a home. Linda Smith said the footage is only a glimpse of what she’s witnessed for decades.
“There’s no way a car could stop going as fast as they do, if a child or a dog ran out," Smith said.
Smith said the speeding problem keeps her from allowing her grandchildren to play in the front yard.
Some neighbors tell News 4 they can’t park along the street anymore because their cars have been hit. Pat Baxter said a reckless driver knocked over the 25 mile per hour speed limit sign in front of her home.
“Even when I mow my yard I have to be careful because they don’t slow down,” Baxter said.
News 4 reached out to the Florissant Police Department to find out what can be done to combat the problem. Officers said the area is patrolled daily and that violations are issued as needed.
The department assures neighbors the safety of citizens is their highest priority. Some neighbors believe speed bumps would stop drivers from violating the speed limit, long-term.
Speed bumps would require approval from the Florissant City Council.
