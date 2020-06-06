FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An officer was suspended and two others were placed on leave after a Ring video camera caught an officer driving into a man and then struggling with him on the ground multiple times.
Florissant Police Chief Timothy Fagan said the incident happened on June 2 but he only learned about it and saw the video on Saturday. The chief said the FBI and the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating the incident.
"My gut reaction was I talked to three different agencies to take a look at it because I do have some concerns about it," Fagan said.
The man seen hit in the video was stopped because he was in vehicle matched the description for another car in connection with shots fired outside the Ferguson Police Department. Police said no weapons were found on the man and he is facing pending charges for carrying drugs and resisting arrest. The man suffered an ankle injury.
"I'll tell you what I believe I see in the video which is that the male then gets up and tries to run and then officer tries to take the male into custody and from my view looks like he struck the individual at least two times, he looks like he kicks him and then hits him with a forearm," Fagan said.
The incident happened on June 2 around 11:30 p.m. in the 9800 block of Eastdell Drive in the City of Dellwood.
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell will not be looking into the case as his spokesperson's son, an officer, was in the backseat of the car the detective was driving when he hit the man, creating a conflict of interest for Bell.
The case was turned over to St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lomar as a result.
Fagan said there is no body or dash camera footage to review.
The officer that was suspended had been with the department for nine years.
