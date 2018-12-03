FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) - The holiday season is a time for giving and for dozens of north St. Louis County residents, now is the time for surprises.
Florissant officers Steve Michael was on the lookout for drivers breaking the law, something he does all the time. But on Monday, it was different.
He stopped drivers for minor infractions but instead of giving out tickets, he’s giving out warnings and surprises.
“We want to spread a little holiday cheer and give you a $100 gift card,” he said to a driver he pulled over.
It is a traffic stop where everyone walks away with a smile.
“So really cool for me to get to go out during the day shift and hand out five cards. I just handed out $500 in gift cards to unsuspecting people making their Christmas that much better,” said Michael.
The “Summons of Joy” campaign was started by Florissant Pastor John Higgins.
“It has been a tremendous thing for the community, a tremendous thing for out police officer and for our churches because we’re having impact on bringing the community together,” said Higgins.
This year, officers are handing out almost $7,000 in gift cards, which are paid for with donations from Florissant churches.
In the four years since the campaign started, police have handed out more than $27,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.