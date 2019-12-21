FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Florissant Police Department is investigating what they are calling a 'targeted' Friday night shooting.
Police said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of St. Patrice.
"This was a targeted incident to a specific residence," police said.
No one was injured in the shooting.
No other information was released.
