FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - If you're driving in Florissant these days and police pull you over, chances are you will get a gift card instead of a voucher.
It is part of the "Summons of Joy" program, which the Florissant Police Department has been doing each year during the holiday season since 2015.
Officers who pull over drivers for minor infractions such as a burned out tail light may get a $100 gift card instead of a ticket.
The group "North County Churches United for Racial Harmony and Justice" raised the money for the gift cards.
Steve Michael with Florissant PD says drivers say they want to give the officers who give them gift cards a hug after learning why they are being stopped. Due to COVID-19, hugs and handshakes will not be allowed this year.
Officers are hoping to hand out 40 $100 gift cards. Since "Summons of Joy" started, the community has raised more than $30,000 for the program.
