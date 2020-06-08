FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Florissant police detective was suspended with pay after video emerged of him hitting a suspect with his police vehicle on June 2 in a Dellwood neighborhood.
There are calls for the officer to be fired.
“The guy flew from one side of the driveway to the other side of the driveway, I thought it was kind of crazy, I don’t understand why a cop would go to that extent, to hit somebody with their car,” said Richard Mest, a Dellwood Resident.
News 4 has learned the officer has been with the force for 9 years and court records reveal he has been sued twice.
READ: Lohmar discusses 'shocking and disturbing' Florissant video he's been tasked with investigating
In 2017, he was sued by a man who says the detective, along with other officers, used excessive force during a traffic stop. The man claims the officer rammed his vehicle with his patrol car before he was pulled out and assaulted by the officer.
In 2013, the family of a Florissant man sued the officer and the department, claiming the officer shot and killed their son. Court documents assert the department tried covering up the shooting as a suicide.
“The brazenness and boldness you have, even though we’re in a heated climate with everything that’s going on, you would think you would still go out there thinking that cameras are not going to be on you,” said Henry Logan, a protest organizer.
Florisssant police say since the video of the June 2 incident surfaced, three employees including the officer, have been suspended with pay.
St. Louis County police say the case is being reviewed by the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.
Tuesday, protesters also marched from the Florissant Police Department to Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery’s home demanding the officer be charged.
