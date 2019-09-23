ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Florissant officer was hospitalized Monday after being hit by a fleeing suspect in St. Louis, according to police.
Two officers were attempting to arrest the suspect, who was identified only as a male, in the 3100 block of East Prairie around 2 p.m.
Reportedly the suspect then fled in a car, hitting one of the officers.
The second officer fired at least one shot at the vehicle, and while no one was struck, the vehicle crashed shortly after and the suspect was arrested.
The officer who was struck was transported to a local hospital and their injuries are not considered to be life threatening.
It is unknown at this point why the suspect was originally wanted.
