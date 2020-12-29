FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMVO.com) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been canceled after a missing 73-year-old man with dementia from Florissant was found safe.
Police were looking for Frederick Keys. He left his home in the 500 block of Pimlico around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and had not been seen since.
Around 6:00 p.m., police said he had been found safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.