ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 23-year-old St. Louis County man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for supplying a type of fentanyl that led to a fatal overdose.
Jaleel Zakee Adams of Florissant was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. He pleaded guilty in April to distribution of acetyl-fentanyl resulting in death.
Florissant police found the victim unresponsive on Nov. 15, 2017. A medical examiner determined the victim died of acute acetyl-fentanyl intoxication. Acetyl-fentanyl is an analogue of fentanyl with no legitimate medical use.
Federal prosecutors say Adams sold the drug and the victim thought it was heroin.
