FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Florissant man has pleaded guilty to selling a fatal dose of Acetyl-fentanyl.
Jaleel Zakee Adams, 23, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of Distribution of Acetyl-fentanyl resulting in death. The plea comes with a 20 year mandatory minimum federal prison sentence.
According to court documents, Adams met the victim in a parking lot and sold him “purported heroin,” which, unbeknownst to the victim, was actually Acetyl-fentanyl. The victim was found dead in the 900 block of Torero on Nov. 15, 2017.
Adams was arrested after police allegedly made two purchases of fentanyl from him and then executed a search warrant at his house on Dec. 29, 2017. Authorities said controlled substances, cash and six guns, one of which was reportedly stolen, were found in Adams’ home.
Following his arrest on drug and weapons charges, Adams denied that he used heroin but admitted that he sold it to make money.
