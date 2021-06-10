SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man died after the semi-truck he was driving crashed in Shiloh Thursday morning.
A 2015 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling southbound on Cross Street when it crossed the center line and continued off the roadway around 5 a.m. The vehicle then went down an embankment and eventually stopped in a wooded section of a residential area.
Shiloh police said the driver of the vehicle, James D. Miller, 58, of Florissant, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office. “We would like to express our condolences to the family of Mr. Miller,” Shiloh’s Deputy Chief of Police Captain Jesse Phillips wrote in a press release.
Authorities said an investigation is underway into the crash, but there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor. Anyone with information related the crash is encouraged to contact police at 618-632-9047.
