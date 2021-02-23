ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Florissant man was killed in an overnight crash in St. Louis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Anthony Hayes was killed when his Ford Explorer overturned and hit a guardrail along westbound Interstate 70 east of Interstate 170. The crash occurred at midnight.
The 33-year-old was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
