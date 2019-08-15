ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in North County Wednesday evening.
The incident happened in the 10000 block of Neville around 7:30 p.m.
Police say 31-year-old DeMarco Boyd, of Florissant, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips are anonymous.
