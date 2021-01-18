ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 36-year-old from Florissant was killed when his car crashed on Interstate 170 Sunday night.
Daryl Jacobs Jr. was driving down the interstate north of Airport Road when he lost control of his 2014 Jeep Wrangler, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports. The vehicle then went down in a ditch and overturned just after 8 p.m.
Jacobs Jr. was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
