ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2020 Volvo VLV was parked on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-270 at Missouri 370. Around 6:30 p.m. Stephen Weiser, 59, went off the highway and hit the rear of the Volvo. Weiser died on the scene from his injuries.
