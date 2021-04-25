BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 26-year-old man from Florissant was killed in an early Saturday morning crash in north St. Louis County.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Xavier Hunt was driving southbound on Lewis and Clark Boulevard north of Chambers when someone going northbound hit him head-on. The crash happened at 12:40 a.m.
Hunt was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
