FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local father is fighting for his life and he was hit by a car and left for dead early Sunday morning.
Police said Steven Minton was hit while walking home from a local bar. His wife, Destiny Minton, said her husband’s life revolves around their six children.
After the kids went to sleep, she said he made the five minute walk to Mattingly’s, one of his favorite bars.
“We live right across the street so he just walks there and walks home,” Destiny said. She said she woke up Sunday morning and said her husband wasn’t home. She didn’t have any missed calls or texts either.
“I just figured by the time he got home there were kids in the bed and maybe he went to the couch and that wasn't the case at all,” Destiny said.
After dozens of frantic calls, Destiny learned her husband was in critical condition after being hit by a car just minutes from their home. She said a neighbor found him nearly lifeless in a yard.
Destiny said she rushed to Depaul hospital where her husband was already in surgery. She said she doesn't know if her husband, a construction worker, will be paralyzed from the waist down.
“He has multiple broken ribs both of his lungs are collapsed liver lacerations, mangled pelvis a broken femur, compound fracture in his elbow,” she said.
Florissant police said the driver that him is still on the run.
There is a GoFundMe to help the Minton family with medical expenses.
Anyone with information should call Florissant police.
