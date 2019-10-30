FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A North County homeowner woke up to quite a fright when he found a stranger in his yard in the middle of the night. He pinned him down and kept him there until police arrived.
Thaddeus Piekutowski has an impressive Halloween display in his Florissant yard that draws hundreds every year.
“The kids comes from all over,” Piekutowski said.
Unfortunately, he had an unwanted visitor Tuesday night.
He said he heard a loud noise and found a guy wedged between his decorations and the garage.
"It kind of rattled me and my wife out of bed," Piekutowski said. “I hoped it was just some kids vandalizing my stuff.”
Instead he thought the guy was trying to break into his house.
“The screen was off the front window and there was some wood on the porch that he was trying to pry the window open with,” Piekutowski said.
The former security guard said he pinned the guy between his brick decoration and the garage door while his wife called police.
"I said, ‘Hey, what do you think you're doing?’ At that point he started babbling some stuff from the Terminator movies."
Piekutowski said he held the man by his arm until investigators arrived. He called it a three minute wait that felt like an eternity.
St. Louis County police said the prowler is a man who lives with a mental health issue. He thought he was at a relative's house.
