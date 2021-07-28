CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man accused of robbing a Chesterfield bank last week has been arrested and charged.
According to police, a suspect robbed the Midwest Bank Centre located at 500 Chesterfield Center Dr. at 12:15 p.m. The suspect used a weapon and threatened the employees, police said.
The suspect has been identified as 59-year-old Donnell Starks of Florissant. He is charged with first-degree robbery and is being held on a $150,000 cash only bond.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
