NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A Florissant man is facing charges in connection to a triple shooting at a north St. Louis bar that left one dead and two wounded.
Willie Hemphill, 41, of Florissant, Mo., was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
On Nov. 9 at 3 a.m., a 47-year-old man was sitting at the bar at the Upper Level Restaurant & Lounge in the 2500 block of North Grand when he heard an argument erupt at the front door. Moments later, he told officials he heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg.
Hemphill is being held without bond.
