A triple shooting left two people critically injured Saturday early morning in St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened in the area of North Grand and St. Louis Avenue at 2:15 a.m.

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A Florissant man is facing charges in connection to a triple shooting at a north St. Louis bar that left one dead and two wounded.

Willie Hemphill, 41, of Florissant, Mo., was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. 

Willie Hemphill Mugshot

Willie Hemphill was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at Upper Level Lounge on Nov. 9, 2019.

On Nov. 9 at 3 a.m., a 47-year-old man was sitting at the bar at the Upper Level Restaurant & Lounge in the 2500 block of North Grand when he heard an argument erupt at the front door. Moments later, he told officials he heard gunshots and felt pain in his leg.

The victim attempted to run away but collapsed out front. Once detectives arrived, they found 44-year-old Larry Mosley inside the bar suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
 
Emergency crews transported all victims to a local hospital. Police said the 47-year-old and Mosley were both critically injured. Police said he later died from his injuries.  

Hemphill is being held without bond.

