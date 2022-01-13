Florissant man arrested for taking teen girl from home, sexually assaulting her

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and taking her from home in November 2021.
James Ballard, 38, of Florissant, was charged with statutory rape, statutory sodomy and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to a probable cause document, Ballard reportedly sexually assaulted a young girl between August and October of 2021. The girl was younger than 15 at the time. During one of the assaults, the 38-year-old gave the victim methamphetamine and helped her ingest it.
On Nov. 28, detectives said Ballard took the teen from her grandmother's North County home to a residence in St. Louis City where he sexually assaulted her again. That incident prompted a missing persons report to be issued.
She was quickly found later that day.
