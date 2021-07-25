ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 69-year-old was killed in a two-car crash in St. Charles County Saturday afternoon.
Officials with the Missouri State highway Patrol said Juan Hoffman of Florissant was driving westbound on Missouri 94 west of Church Road after 5 p.m. when he crossed the center lane into the eastbound traffic.
The car started to skid and the left side of his car then hit the front of a 1997 GMC 3500. Hoffman was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
No other information was released.
