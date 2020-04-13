FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Efforts to turn a Florissant hotel into a temporary hospital continue amid the virus pandemic.
The Missouri National Guard began building at the Quality Inn near Interstate 270 and Hanley. The state determined this was the optimal spot to help with overflow.
The hotel will have more than 100 hospital beds and could begin accepting patients as early as this week.
