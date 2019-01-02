A Florissant family business is offering a $2,500 for information about their stolen trailer and helping to find the person responsible.
Chris Ormsby is the owner of Copal Construction.
He said they believe their trailer was taken from their back lot in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Ormsby said it was locked when it was taken.
“They have guts to be able to do that. I mean it stands out,” Ormsby added. He points out the trailer has their company logo all over it and should be easy to spot if it is still in the same condition.
Ormsby’s father, Chris Ormsby Senior, had the idea to post to Facebook. They’re offering $2,500 for information about the trailer and the person who took it.
“I would love to have that person caught and send a message to the other guys that there’s people watching for you guys,” said Ormsby.
The family has been blown away from the support they have received online. They said hundreds have shared the post and they hope people will continue.
“They definitely didn’t have to share it, it’s very nice of them to do that, just keeping sharing and help us find them,” said Ormsby Senior.
They said the trailer is worth about $8,000 and they use it daily to hold debris.
