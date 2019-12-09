FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police say a woman was seen on surveillance video messing around with an infant's leg to the point it broke at a north St. Louis County daycare.
Officers reviewed surveillance video of the Covenant For Life Child Development Center in Florissant and saw Shakyra Nobles messing around with a 10-month-old's leg on several occasions. Police said the infant's leg eventually broke and he had to undergo surgery.
"[She] grabbed the child in a rough manner on several occasions and manipulated his leg," police said.
Nobles was charged on December 6 with child abuse and neglect.
She's being held without a bond.
