FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One of the dogs inside a car that was stolen in Florissant Saturday has been found, police say.
The car and dogs belong to a disabled veteran and his wife. They did not want to share their names but said their dogs were kidnapped and their car, a silver 2012 Kia Soul with disabled Marine plates that read MRNS, stolen early Saturday morning.
The woman said she was leaving town and was packed and ready to go Saturday morning. While on her way out of the neighborhood, she spilled coffee and turned her car around to clean up the mess back at her Carmelita Drive home.
She pulled back into her garage shortly before 9:20 a.m. and left her car running to grab something to clean the spill. When she came back outside, she said she saw an unknown man behind the wheel attempting to steal it.
The woman attempted to hold onto the car’s door, but the driver sped away, leaving with the car, her two dogs and bags full of her belongings.
Both the woman and her husband said they were most worried about her two dogs, Louis and Griffy. She said both of the dogs are a part of her family and they also act as emotional support dogs for her husband.
Police said someone found Griffy and brought him to them. The couple and police are still searching for Louis. The search is also still on for the car.
The couple said they are offering a reward to anyone that has information about Louis' whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call Florissant police at 314-831-7000.
This story is developing and will be updated.
