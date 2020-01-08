FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It was a judgment call employees at the Olympic Motors in Florissant said they regret making. They said a couple drove off in a Chevy Avalanche while taking it on a test drive.
“In disbelief, the one salesman that was involved was very remorseful,” said Jonas Denos.
Denos, the owner of Olympic Motors told News 4 one of their salesmen allowed someone to test drive a 2011 Chevy Avalanche without a sales associate in the car.
“Gave them the keys and they never came back,” he said.
The owner said the man had actually been out to the dealership a few times before looking at that same vehicle, until he showed up that Saturday with a woman, not realizing the two had plans to steal that car.
“There was nothing fidgety or nervous about them that would of given any kind of clue that this would have happened,” said Denos.
Denos said while trying to track the couple down they learned they gave them a fake ID and phone number.
The paperwork the female filled out at the dealership listed the name April Gunter.
We tried calling the number listed, a man answered and said they didn’t know an April and it was a company number we called.
“I just can’t trust anybody no matter how trustworthy they look, proofs in the pudding and you just can’t leave yourself exposed,” he said.
Denos said they’ve filed a police report with Florissant police.
They’re hoping these images of the couple and the car will help lead police to new leads
That Chevy was being sold for $15,000.
If you know this couple contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.
