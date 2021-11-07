FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- There's a big event to help a local young girl with a rare nerve disorder Sunday afternoon.
Ten-year-old Lyla's story has gone viral after a non-profit, Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine, made a stop in St. Louis. Lyla has a passion for baking and whipping up tasty desserts. Her big dream is to own a baking business and she not letting anything get in the way of that-- including her painful nerve condition, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).
Sunday, the young girl's dreams will come true with help from a local bakery, Made by Lia. For 24 hours, the bakery will help raise money for Lyla's treatment from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 610 Rue St. Francois in Florissant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.