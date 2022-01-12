ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's a renewed request from first responders for people to stop calling 911 with mild Covid-19 symptoms. More emergency services are being overwhelmed by the non-emergency calls, including Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.

The district has already gotten 57 calls for a patient with COVID symptoms in the first 12 days of the new year. If this rate continues, it would dwarf the 409 total COVID-related calls the district got in all of 2021.

In addition to more calls, each call is also taking longer. If the patient has any COVID or flu symptom, they use a UVC light and disinfectant wipes to clean the ambulance after they return to the fire house. That can take the ambulance out of rotation for an additional 30 minutes.

"We had a shooting where the ambulance that would have responded to that shooting wasn't available so we had to use an ambulance from one of our other houses to get there. It took them a few extra minutes. Fortunately it did not turn out to be a life-threatening incident but the fact remains the ambulance that normally responds in that area wasn't available so a fill-in had to be used," said Chief Medical Officer for Florissant Valley Fire Protection District Mark Flauter.

Situations like that are happening more as residents call 911 for a ride to the hospital with symptoms like a cough or fever, hoping to get a COVID test.

"The problem that we are seeing in the pre-hospital setting is when we get to the hospital, there are so many people there, the people we transport will find themselves waiting or not being able to get a test because there are no tests available," said Flauter.

But this isn't only a problem in North County. News 4 recently reported that the City of St. Louis Fire Department is taking four-times as many Covid-related calls.

"They're calling us right away because if they call the urgent access cares they can’t get a response," said Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

Florissant Valley already added a fourth full-time ambulance after a 10 percent increase in overall calls between 2020 and 2021. Now, they are hoping the demand will decrease as fast as it ramped up.

"It would be difficult, it would be trying on the crews, if these numbers sustain the pace they are currently operating," said Flauter.