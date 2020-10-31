FLORIDA (CBS NEWS) -- A pregnant woman in Florida refused to go directly to the hospital to give birth on Tuesday. First, she insisted on stopping to vote in the 2020 election.
Karen Briceño González, an employee with the Supervisor of Elections Office in Orange County, Florida, told CBS affiliate WKMG that when she was working, a man who had been waiting in line walked up to her at about 2:30 p.m. "All of a sudden, I get a voter in front of me and he hands me two driver's licenses," she said.
"I told him, 'I need your driver's license for you to vote.' He says, 'No, you don't understand. I already voted,'" González remembered.
The man told González it was his wife who needed to vote, but she was in labor and was waiting in the car, WKMG reports. "I go, 'We need her here.' And he basically told me, 'That's gonna be a problem. She refuses to go to the hospital until she votes,'" she said.
