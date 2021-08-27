TAMPA, FL (WFTS/CNN) – A Florida woman who spent eight days in the hospital with COVID-19 returned home to find her husband died from the virus.
"It was just like walking into a horror scene. It's just been horrible,” said Lisa Steadman.
The 58-year-old and her husband were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early August.
"I was in the hospital for eight days. Every day I talked to him,” she said.
Ron was never hospitalized but instead was home taking care of the dogs while Lisa was gone.
"On Sunday, when I talked to him, he told me his phone was acting up, that it wouldn't hold a charge. I said okay,” she recalled. “Well, then Monday came, I couldn't get a hold of him. So, I called the police, Winter Haven Police Department, said could they do a wellness check. They came out, did a wellness check, talked to him."
But, sometime between then and when Lisa left the hospital Wednesday evening, things took a turn for the worst.
"I could hear our little dogs. They were all in the bedroom together, the dogs and him. I rolled to the bedroom door, I opened the door, and he was on the bed passed away,” said Lisa.
Ron died from COVID-related complications.
“He always wore his mask. He always used his hand sanitizer," she said.
Lisa said neither of them had received the COVID-19 vaccine. Not because they were against it, but because they wanted to wait. Now, after talking with her doctor and dealing with the virus firsthand, her mind has changed.
"I said that when I got better, ‘cause I can't take it till the end of September, that I would get the shot,” said Lisa.
Lisa has a message to share with everyone else: "Remember you are not promised tomorrow. So, you better make sure you tell your loved ones you love them."
