LEHIGH ACRES, Florida (WBBH/CNN) -- A Florida woman was caught on camera calling two Black men the n-word, among other expletives, after she became upset about a truck blocking her driveway.
Cellphone video shows the woman saying the n-word multiple times during the Jan. 23 incident in Lehigh Acres.
Will Osley and Melvin Finley, who own the moving company OF Logistics, said they were unloading sheet metal from a semi-truck when the woman confronted them.
“Me and him are on the back of the truck," said Finley. "We’re still working. We’re still unloading the sheets of metal onto the pallet. We start hearing this commotion on the other side of the truck just getting louder and louder and more intense.”
At one point, the woman's neighbor called 911 to report the incident, according to an audio recording obtained by WBBH-TV.
“I have people helping me here, and she’s calling them the n-word,” said the neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous. “I didn’t know she wanted the truck moved. She just started yelling at me about my fence and how I don’t have a permit for it. The guys who are helping me, she calls them the n-word a bunch of times."
In a phone interview with WBBH-TV, the woman, identified as Gina Brashear, spoke about using the racial slur.
“It doesn’t matter if I said it 100 times in 30 seconds,” she said. “There’s nothing illegal about saying it.”
"I don’t care who’s upset," she continued. "I don’t care that I’m called a racist."
The men said they have never experienced an incident quite like this.
“I’ve been insulted before. It’s nothing new to me, but this time around... it just feels a little different,” Finley said. “I have a 7-year-old son, and I dread the day that he would have to go through anything similar to what I have had to go through.”
“We have a very long way to go,” he continued. “We have not come as far as we claim. We have a long way to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.